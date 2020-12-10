DuBOIS — As of Monday, there are 80 patients with COVID-19 throughout Penn Highlands Healthcare’s six-hospital health system.
“Since the start of the pandemic, we have had less than 20 COVID-19 deaths across the health system,” Dr. Shaun Sheehan, medical director of emergency medicine and COVID-19 task force leader, said during Tuesday’s media teleconference.
Sheehan noted that it’s important for the public to keep an eye on the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s statistic dashboard to have a better idea of what hospitals and an area currently looks like.
Sheehan was asked by the media to clarify some of the misconceptions surrounding COVID-19-related deaths and comorbidities (medical conditions).
“I think that for various reasons, people want to parse apart the data that’s often required as an in-depth analysis of any problem, but the causality of what caused an individual to get sick and die is really what most people argue about,” said Sheehan. “I’m not really here to argue one way or the other about that. I think that people can make up their own educated minds, but I will tell you that we definitely know that if you have comorbidities, chronic conditions or disease, diabetes, from respiratory issues, other health concerns, you are more at risk as becoming ill from this virus and potentially dying.”
Misconceptions surrounding hospitals and diagnosing people with COVID-19 so healthcare systems are paid more money was addressed by PHH Chief Operating Officer Mark Norman.
“I think it’s very important to point out that every healthcare organization is held to certain standards in how we report information to the Department of Health, or any other government authority, or payer when we’re talking about a billing a payer for a patient’s care,” said Norman. “And so any healthcare organization that would have falsified or misrepresented data, including saying that a patient had COVID-19 when maybe potentially they did not would put themselves at a serious legal risk.”
Norman noted that the total number of COVID-19 tests administered by the Penn Highlands’ system since the pandemic began is listed at more than 23,000. He also said that more than 2,000 of those tests have been positive, but it’s also worth noting that some of those are repeat results of the same individuals who were checking to see whether it was safe yet to come out of quarantine. Therefore, the 2,000 doesn’t necessarily represent 2,000 unique patients.
Sheehan stated that there is a mix, as one would expect, as to where the COVID-19 hospitalizations are coming from, for example, a long-term care facility or those who come in with other illnesses and were tested COVID-19-positive.
“But the thing to emphasize is that every county at this point in Pennsylvania has high community spread,” said Sheehan. “So really all of us are at increased risk for becoming ill with COVID-19 or passing it on to others unbeknownst (to them). So I think more than anything, that’s the part of the anomalies that our dashboards right now tell us that there are a lot of things going on and anybody can at this point be assumed to have been in contact with a COVID-19 person.”
Sheehan said that PHH operates approximately 50 to 60 Intensive Care Unit beds system-wide.
“That number can be ramped up to almost a 100,” said Sheehan. “If need be, we do have plenty of ventilators. If we need to expand units to become more critical care units, we can.”
Sheehan said PHH has approximately 40 ventilators and about equal the amount of anesthesia machines, which could be converted to ventilators should that be needed.
When treating COVID-19, Sheehan said the thought is to delay putting people on ventilators for as long as possible. He noted that not all hospitalized COVID-19 patients require an ICU bed or a ventilator.
