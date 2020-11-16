DuBOIS — Penn Highlands Healthcare Chief Operating Officer Mark Norman, during a teleconference Thursday, announced that the six-hospital system has started to bring back a large number of the furloughed employees.
“The number of patients in our inpatient and outpatient settings, which we commonly referred to as volumes, have for the most part come back,” said Norman. “I would say we’re approximately 95 percent back with our volumes if you compare back to the pre-COVID averages.”
Norman said the volumes do vary based off service lines, but generally it’s around 95 percent.
“Obviously having to furlough employees was one of the big negatives caused by the pandemic that was necessary given the drop in volumes that we experienced back in the spring,” said Norman. “But the good news is, because our volumes have returned, we have called back the vast majority of those furloughed employees back working in the health system.”
In mid-April, PHH furloughed and laid off approximately 600 employees due to a decline in elective procedures and preventative care visits as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. According to a previously published articles, more than 60 percent of the adjustments were in the form of furloughs, which meant those employees could be quickly returned to work as the system’s volumes increased.
The majority of the furloughs and layoffs by PHH facilities were from PH DuBois, including the physician practices.