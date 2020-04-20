DuBOIS — Recent statistics are showing that the coronavirus may be peaking in Pennsylvania and across the United States, according to Dr. Shawn Sheehan, medical director of Emergency Medicine for all of Penn Highlands Healthcare and leader of the PHH COVID-19 Task Force.
“The data does appear to indicate that,” Sheehan said during a weekly news teleconference. “I would urge everyone to go to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Tracker. They have added additional features that allow you to see the curves of new cases. And certainly, across the country, that curve is beginning to increase. So, I think the answer is yes.”
The new tracker complements existing university efforts to track the global coronavirus outbreak and features U.S. county-level data on testing, population, infection rate, and hospital capacity.
Sheehan, asked if he thinks it is appropriate to re-open businesses in areas with a low number of COVID-19 cases, said he thinks it’s possible but not back to business as usual.
“We have to conduct our lives and work in ways that are consistent with the CDC and their recommendations,” said Sheehan. “For any business that needs additional guidance on that, there is a specific industry tab (on the CDC website) that makes recommendations for you on how to resume your business and attempt to operate it safely.”
“The problem with the coronavirus is that there are asymptomatic patients and that’s just a fact that’s not going to go away, that we can’t tell when people are sometimes carrying the virus,” said Sheehan. “As long as we find new and novel ways to remain socially or, well I prefer ‘physically distanced,’ and return to life, I think that that’s appropriate, but there has to be more discussion on how that would occur.”
Sheehan said there is much talk in the news about antibody testing.
“But really, what isn’t talked about at this point is the scientific community is not sure how to interpret the results from those tests at this point,” he said. “All that we could tell you is that, yes you do have an antibody, but whether or not that means you still have an active infection or if you are immune to this disease remains to be seen.”