DUBOIS — Penn Highlands Healthcare is now offering to the public walk-in COVID-19 rapid testing which is expected to provide results in 24 hours or less, said PHH Chief Operating Officer Mark Norman during Thursday’s media teleconference.
“We have an adequate supply of rapid tests at this time, but that could change due to demand or increases in volume of cases,” said Norman.
An individual should seek a test if they’re experiencing any of the following COVID-19 symptoms: Loss of taste or smell, fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, muscle pain, diarrhea, or vomiting with any of the above symptoms.
Someone could also seek a rapid COVID-19 test if they believe they have been exposed to a COVID-positive person, he said.
In these cases, rapid COVID-19 testing is available at PPH’s QCare locations in the following communities — QCare Clearfield, QCare at DuBois, QCare at Punxsutawney, Qcare in Moshannon Valley, Qcare at St. Marys, and the Huntingdon Urgent Care.
“A patient can walk in at any of these facilities, get a provider’s order and receive the rapid test if they have symptoms or have been exposed,” said Norman.
Norman said there are other types of COVID-19 tests available that need to be scheduled.
“If someone is looking for a certain type of COVID test, we’d urge them to please contact your primary care provider or go to the Penn Highland MyHealthNow app, select QcareNow, and specifically choose a Penn Highland COVID screening provider who will be able to assist,” said Norman.
On Nov. 11, the state Department of Health offered instructions on what one should do while they wait for their test result:
- Self-isolate to your home.
- If you live with others, self-isolate in a private room and use a private bathroom if possible.
- Make a list of close contacts you have had from two days before you became sick until you began isolation. Close contacts are people who have been within 6 feet of you for 15 minutes or more. A close contact could also be someone you had extremely close contact with (face to face) even if less than 15 minutes or if you spent time with an individual while you were sick.
- Interact with others as little as possible.
- Wear a mask if you must be around others.
- If you develop additional symptoms or if your symptoms get worse, contact your healthcare provider for instructions.
“The safety of our patients, staff continues to be our top priority, and we continue to adapt guidelines and policies according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” said Norman. “With cases rising throughout the state in our region we greatly appreciate your help in updating our communities as this falls. We’re also committed to ensuring that our patients have access to the care they need.”