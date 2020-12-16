Weather Alert

...A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT THE ALLEGHENIES AND NORTH-CENTRAL MOUNTAINS OF PENNSYLVANIA... HAZARDS...A band of heavy snow which can rapidly reduce visibility to near zero. This band of heavy snow is producing extremely heavy snow at the rate of nearly 2 inches per hour. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 900 PM EST, a nearly stationary band of heavy snow was along a line extending from near Elkland to near Lecontes Mills to Curwensville and Northern Cambria. The band may move only slightly to the east across Clearfield and Cambria Counties over the next hour. For those driving on Interstate 80, this includes areas between the Dubois Route 255 and Milesburg exits, specifically from mile markers 110 to 148. SAFETY INFO... The snow will accumulate so rapidly that it will be extremely difficult for the road crews to keep the roads clear. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. Consider not traveling. && TIME...MOT...LOC 0203Z 315DEG 7KT 4193 7730 4114 7833 4088 7863