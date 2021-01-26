DuBOIS — Dr. Shaun Sheehan, Penn Highlands Healthcare medical director of emergency medicine and COVID-19 task force leader, provided some recent statistics about the coronavirus disease during Tuesday’s media teleconference.
As of Saturday, Sheehan said 4,075 individuals in the region have been tested using in-house testing and approximately 612 of those were positive.
“Since early on in the pandemic, national virology and infectious disease experts said that when a vaccine will become available, vaccinating healthcare workers and elderly individuals would be the most effective place to start vaccinations,” said Sheehan. “And certainly, when you look at the numbers of those most at risk, there is a short contrast to those that are 75 and older.”
Starting with these two groups, Sheehan said it’s an approach based on a model that would begin to lower infection rates throughout the communities and create what they would consider herd immunity eventually.
“In the past two or three weeks, both statewide and within Penn Highlands, we are beginning to see new cases of COVID-19 lower,” said Sheehan. “Also we can see our rates lower, which is great.”
At a recent teleconference, Sheehan said PHH reported that they were caring for approximately 72 COVID-positive patients in the health system. As of Monday, that has decreased to 39.
“We’re seeing numbers trend in a positive direction, but keep in mind that this continues to change, and certainly is a week-by-week reevaluation,” he said.
Sheehan said it’s much too early in the vaccination process to say that the recent decline is because of the vaccine itself.
“This is typical in epidemiology, where when flares of cases of a virus or infection flare up, people tend to have a heightened sense of awareness, and they practice social distancing better, don’t go out as much, and it becomes a cyclical rise and lower of cases that we’ll see,” said Sheehan. “Hopefully we will continue to see a downward trend, but nobody knows for sure yet.”
Sheehan said PHH would like to receive 10,000 vaccines a week and get through the current phase a lot faster, but unfortunately, they are just limited by the supply chain.
“I think that everybody understands that at this point. And hopefully, once the Johnson & Johnson becomes available or additional capacity for the existing vaccines become available, we’ll be able to receive more to distribute throughout the community,” said Sheehan.