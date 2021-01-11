DuBOIS — Some news reports last week indicated that there is a possible downward trend of COVID-19 infections throughout Pennsylvania, but Penn Highlands Healthcare’s Dr. Shaun Sheehan, PHH medical director of emergency medicine and COVID-19 task force leader, said he believes it’s too early to tell.
“Let’s say we’re at an inflection point,” said Sheehan at last week’s media teleconference. “We just finished up the holidays and there’s thought that some of the data could have been affected by the holidays and the number of tests collected. While I am hopeful that we are plateauing or even decreasing, I think that it’s still too early to confirm that. And unfortunately, as I look across the state that we can certainly see that there is a significant amount of virus transmission that’s ongoing.”
For example, in Clearfield County, Sheehan said the rolling seven-day average of new infections is about 92 and, in Elk County, it’s 100, Blair County, 68, Huntington County, 68, and in the very rural counties such as Fulton, they’re still seeing 113 new daily cases per 100,000 people, said Sheehan.
“There’s nothing wrong being optimistic,” said Sheehan. “I think we all still have to be realistic and not get too far ahead of ourselves and wait for the data to come out throughout the next week or two, to see which way we truly are trending.”
Sheehan said part of this is that generally the infections are likely several weeks behind. There was lots of travel and interaction and the effects of that are not going to be seen immediately.
“It’s going to take several weeks,” he said. “And if it does increase, let’s hope that it does not affect the hospitalizations, or make them lag behind due to the infected individuals. But we are hopeful.”
To recap COVID-19 testing throughout 2020, Sheehan said PHH conducted 32,529 tests as of last Wednesday.
“We have an average of over 100 COVID-19 tests per day being administered throughout the health system,” said Sheehan. “Just since the start of 2021, and in the first four days of this year, we’ve had 112 positive results. So again, I would point to caution about resuming normal activities because we just aren’t there yet.”
With regard to inpatients at PHH, Sheehan said at the start of last week, the hospitals reported 72 confirmed COVID-19 positive patients were receiving care within the facilities. Approximately 30 percent of those patients were receiving respiratory support.
“One interesting trend or positive trend is that we are seeing less ventilator use and hopefully that trend will continue,” said Sheehan.
With flu season well underway, Sheehan said cases are significantly down compared to December 2019 by as much as 96 percent.
“This makes sense and goes along with what the southern hemisphere saw during their flu season, that coronavirus precautions also help prevent influenza transmission,” said Sheehan. “And so we are seeing that as well in our region.”
Sheehan said this shows that these precautions do work and they help prevent infections.
“Influenza is also a respiratory-type illness and certainly we’re seeing the effects of proper mask wearing and social distancing decreasing the number of cases we’re seeing this year,” said Sheehan.
Sheehan said PHH wants to help everybody stay educated and informed about the progression of the coronavirus in the area, their mitigation efforts and vaccination numbers.
“I want to emphasize that the vaccination process is really going to take a village for us to get through this,” said Sheehan. “The more that we can come together and work together and find ways to disseminate this vaccine, the faster it’ll get into people’s arms. So I think it takes a village, that can’t be overemphasized.”
Sheehan stressed that COVID-19 vaccination process is more complex than the flu vaccination process.
“Unfortunately, I think that COVID is still often compared to influenza and I have to certainly assure you that influenza is not the same as COVID virus,” said Sheehan. “And this vaccination process has a lot of variables and requirements for the vaccine itself. In monitoring this is different from influenza vaccination and we’re working through that. We’ve had a couple of weeks to learn and as a state and country we continue to improve and I feel positive about how things are going. You always wish that this could happen faster, of course, but nevertheless this is proceeding in a thoughtful, safe way and I expect as time passes and we can make new discoveries and learn from these processes that they will continue to improve.”