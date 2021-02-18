DuBOIS — Mary Ann Trzyna of Reynoldsville said she was excited when she received the call last week that she was one of the next eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine at Penn Highlands DuBois’ clinic at the DuBois Alliance Church.
“I’ve been waiting,” said Trzyna, while getting the vaccine Tuesday. “My daughter is a pharmacist, so I’m a strong believer in the vaccine. I want things to get back to normal, and I know everybody has to do their part.”
Trzyna was one of about 780 people who received the vaccine at the clinic on Tuesday. Another 810 individuals were expected to receive the vaccine on Wednesday.
This is the fifth week PHH DuBois has conducted vaccine clinics at the church, while more than 100 vaccine clinics have been done across all six PHH hospitals since December, said Jo Dee Mulhollan, certified family nurse practitioner, who oversees the clinic.
“We’re conducting two to three clinics a week here,” said Mulhollan.
Although vaccine continues to be in limited supply, PHH is pleased that they have been able to administer more than 20,000 first and second doses throughout the healthcare service area, including healthcare workers and seniors 75 years and older.
As of Tuesday, PHH expanded vaccination for individuals 65 and over and those 16-64 with a chronic healthcare condition.
“Everyone has an appointment scheduled, either by their primary care doctor or our call center,” said Mulhollan. “A lot of them have their paperwork already, so they come in with their paperwork already filled out, and then we basically just check them in, mark them off, make sure they have their paperwork filled out. If they don’t, they sit at the table. And then, once everything’s filled out, they go over to the registration process. And then, once they’re registered, they are walked back to the room where they’re doing the vaccinations.”
Scheduling is being done on a weekly basis since PHH doesn’t know how much vaccine they are able to get in advance, she said.
“The primary care doctors get an allotted amount of spots per clinic, and then they call the patients, fill in the slots, and then just bring us the list,” said Mulhollan. “It’s worked really well doing it that way, again, so that none of these people get missed. Patients who don’t have a primary care doctor can get scheduled through the call center.”
Once people receive their first dose at the clinic, their second dose is scheduled before they leave.
“I would say that they’re through process in less than three to four minutes, and then they go over there and get their vaccine card,” said Mulhollan. “And they have to wait 15 minutes anyways, after getting their vaccine done, just in case they have an anaphylactic reaction. We’re learning through the process. But, I mean, this works. For people to be in and out in less than 30 minutes, I mean, that’s remarkable.”
“The Pennsylvania Department of Health guarantees that with the first dose, if they send us that, they’ll send us a second dose tray,” said Mulhollan. “Within 24 hours, we have to enter in every single dose that we give to the Department of Health so they know how many first doses we give to be able to give us the second doses.”
Like Trzyna, Mulhollan said, “Everyone’s grateful that come through the door that they got the call, and especially because it’s such short notice, they’re like, ‘Oh, we won the lottery.’”
Mulhollan said the clinic usually tries to call a few days in advance, but sometimes because of the snow storms, people are canceling and those cancellations are refilled.
PHH DuBois will also be conducting mass dose clinics for people who have been scheduled, one at the DuBois Area Middle School and the other at the Brockway Area High School. Again, those will be for individuals who are eligible under Phase 1A, including 65 years of age and older and then 16 to 64 years old with medical conditions. Individuals must be scheduled for these clinics.
“We’re working from our primary care offices, as well as people on our wait list, or who call into our call center,” said Mulhollan about the mass dose clinics.
Mulhollan also expressed appreciation to the DuBois Alliance Church for the use of their building for the clinics.
Individuals who are 65 years and older and those 16-64 with a chronic healthcare condition from the Penn Highlands primary service area may call 814-503-4735 for placement on their scheduling wait list.