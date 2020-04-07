HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is reopening indoor facilities at five additional rest areas statewide.
PennDOT’s rest areas were temporarily closed statewide on March 17 in response to Governor Tom Wolf’s mitigation guidance regarding COVID-19 to ensure that proper safety and sanitation protocols were in place. Twenty-eight select rest areas across Pennsylvania have since reopened.
Additional cleaning and maintenance will be performed at all reopened locations. Tourism services are not available at this time.
Four of the additional rest areas opened on April 7, with the remaining rest area set to open April 8.
The locations of these rest areas can be found by checking the PennDOT website.
None of the newly opened rest areas are in Clearfield County.
The department will continue to evaluate and will determine whether additional locations can be reopened.
More COVID-19 information is available at www.health.pa.gov. For more information, visit www.dmv.pa.gov or www.PennDOT.gov.