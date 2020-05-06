DuBOIS — Employees at every Penn Highlands Healthcare facility were encouraged to wear the color yellow last week.
“Wear Yellow For Hope Week” was developed by the local health system’s Rewards and Recognition committee to promote optimism and unity among the Penn Highlands team. The effort kicked off a six-week employee appreciation initiative that leaders of the organization have called “Penn Highlands Strong.”
At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Penn Highlands leaders and staff initiated dedicated efforts that developed over a period of weeks to ensure safety for Penn Highlands patients, employees and the communities they serve.
Still, even though the region has not been significantly affected by the virus, the statewide stay-at-home order has impacted healthcare along with many other business sectors.
“With the occurrence of the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of swift changes had to take place in our system. Among our leadership, it’s been important for us to let employees to know how valuable they are, especially in a period when circumstances have been so demanding,” Penn Highlands DuBois President John Sutika said in reference to what this means to healthcare workers in the area.
Wear Yellow for Hope Week was designed as “a symbol of our shared optimism and hope that this pandemic will soon subside, to stay positive for each other and our patients, and for anything else that you personally might be hopeful for,” as was conveyed in an employee memo from PHH CEO Steve Fontaine.
Staff posed for photos with colleagues, and the Penn Highlands Healthcare Facebook page was used to share more than 100 photos of employees working in the five PH hospitals, two skilled nursing facilities, QCare walk-in clinics, community nurses and more.
Yellow was chosen as “the color of hope and optimism,” said Nan Apps, PHH system director of Patient Experience. “With everything that’s going on in the world today, we wanted to refocus folks on hope for the future. Employees are embracing it, and it’s bringing us all together in a very positive way.”
Apps said that employees in different areas of the organization are “finding unique ways to be able to participate,” with yellow masks, long-sleeved T-shirts displayed under their scrubs, yellow neckties among some members of the administration, and other creative touches. It all boosts spirits and morale, but Apps said the effect is also contagious.
“When our staff has a positive and optimistic attitude, that translates to patients in the care they give, in the words they use, and how they support our patients,” Apps said. “With restrictions on visiting, staff have often been the only means of interaction that patients have. It’s really important that we’re positive and hopeful, and that we live and breathe that in everything we do.”