DuBOIS — Penn Highlands Healthcare, in partnership with The Courier Express, is providing weekly updates to community members on its vaccination process. The updates include how many doses of vaccine the healthcare system has administered, who is currently eligible to be vaccinated and how Penn Highlands is scheduling vaccinations.
The most recent update from Penn Highlands:
- As of March 8, Penn Highlands has administered approximately 42,500 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines. This includes first and second doses largely to healthcare workers and individuals who meet the criteria for inclusion in the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Phase 1A.
- Penn Highlands is currently providing vaccines to any individuals in Phase 1A, including anyone 65 and older and individuals aged 16-64 with any of the following qualifying high-risk medical conditions: cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, Down syndrome, heart conditions such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies, immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant or from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medicines, obesity, severe obesity, pregnancy, sickle cell disease, smoking, Type 2 diabetes mellitus.
- PHH is also accepting names to be added to a waitlist for individuals in Phases 1B or 1C of the DOH’s rollout plan.
- Phase 1B includes: People in congregate settings not otherwise specified as long-term care facilities and persons receiving home and community-based services, first responders, correctional officers and other workers serving people in congregate care settings not included in Phase 1A, food and agricultural workers, U.S. Postal Service workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers, education workers, clergy and other essential support for houses of worship, public transit workers, individuals caring for children or adults in early childhood and adult day programs.
- Phase 1C includes essential workers in these sectors: Transportation and logistics, water and wastewater, food service, housing construction, finance including bank tellers, information technology, communications, energy, including nuclear reactors, legal services, federal, state, county and local government workers including county election workers, elected officials and members of the judiciary and their staff, media, public safety, public health workers.
- Penn Highlands primary care physicians continue to call patients in Phase 1A for scheduling, or individuals may call the Penn Highlands COVID Vaccine Information Line at 814-503-4735 to be placed on a waiting list.
- Vaccine remains at limited supply.
- Effective the week of March 15, PHH will no longer conduct screenings at the entrances of facilities. Signage will direct patients and support person (when applicable) to temperature self-screening devices at the entrance. An individual may not enter if temperature is over 100.4. Any individual entering a Penn Highlands facility must wear a mask.