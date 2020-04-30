DUBOIS — As Penn Highlands Healthcare resumes elective procedures, a hospital official reemphasized the importance for everyone to continue to seek and receive healthcare.
“Now’s a good time to contact your doctor to discuss changes, concerns, prevention, whether that’s in person or via a virtual visit,” said Dr. Shaun Sheehan, medical director of Emergency Medicine for all of Penn Highlands Healthcare and leader of the PHH COVID-19 Task Force, at this week’s teleconference.
Sheehan discussed a list of symptoms that patients should always seek care for immediately.
“Many hospitals around the country are reporting that ER visits have been down as much as 50 percent and that also includes Penn Highlands Healthcare, and this has become very concerning to us and really indicates that patients may not be seeking care when they actually critically need it,” said Sheehan.
Sheehan said cardiac care, including heart attacks and chest pain, account for the greatest volume of visits to the emergency departments across Penn Highlands.
“The outcome for these cardiac-related cases depends heavily on response times and getting people into cardiac catheterization labs if their condition warrants,” he said.
In addition, Sheehan said there are a lot of breathing issues from chronic respiratory diseases such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease may mean a trip to the ER.
“Patients experiencing shortness of breath shouldn’t be afraid to come in to the emergency department to seek additional care,” said Sheehan.
“Another big concerning diagnosis for me particularly because we’ve seen people present later than they typically have historically, is stroke,” said Sheehan. “Remember stroke symptoms are sudden numbness and weakness, slurred speech, dizziness, sudden onset of confusion.”
With a stroke, time is of the essence and it’s important to get to the emergency department to be evaluated to see if acute treatment is necessary, he said.
“It can’t wait,” Sheehan said.
An ER visit is also necessary for accidents which occur in and around a home.
“People should remember that there is a term called the ‘golden hour’ for trauma cases, and 80 percent of trauma deaths happen within the first hour after the injury occurs,” said Sheehan. “The timeframe for rapid and aggressive treatments significantly impacts patient outcomes. Make sure that you’re calling 911 and getting to the nearest emergency department.”
Sheehan said the most prevalent orthopedic cases in the region are due to accidents, aging and sports injuries.
“If a patient is suffering, our orthopedic surgeons are available to perform procedures, and a good rule to follow is to seek care if the symptoms get worse instead of getting better after a few hours,” said Sheehan.
Behavioral health has certainly become front and center during this pandemic, said Sheehan.
“We encourage patients to seek behavioral mental health care from our professionals,” said Sheehan. “Our ER is, of course, open 24 hours a day with many trained providers and nurses. We’re here to help. We have safety precautions in place throughout our facility, especially in the emergency department. So if you need emergency treatment, make sure you’re calling 911 and getting to the emergency room.”