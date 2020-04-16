HARRISBURG — No new positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in Clearfield County as of noon Wednesday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Clearfield County has nine cases.
The Department of Health also confirmed that there were 1,145 additional positive cases of COVID-19 recorded statewide, bringing the statewide total to 26,490.
There were 63 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide death total to 647. All those diagnosed positive are either in isolation at home or being treated at a hospital.
Indiana County had no new cases, holding at 43, but reported one death.
Centre County reported two new cases, bringing its total to 70.
Statewide 111,094 individuals have tested negative to date.