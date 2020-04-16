HARRISBURG — The number of coronavirus cases in the region remains unchanged, according to a Thursday update from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Clearfield County remains at nine cases; Cambria County remains at 14 cases; and Blair County remains at 13. Cambria County has the only reported death.
There are an additional 1,245 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 27,735. The department also reported 60 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the total deaths in the state to 707. All those who have tested positive are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.
A total of 113,735 patients have tested negative to date.
According to the Thursday report:
Centre County reported three new positive cases, bringing its total to 73.
Cameron County remains unchanged with one case, but Forest County reported two new cases, bringing its total to seven.
Most of the patients hospitalized are 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 3,290 resident cases of COVID-19, and 394 cases among employees, totaling 3,684 at 306 distinct facilities in 34 counties. Of total deaths, 365 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.