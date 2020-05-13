PHILIPSBURG — Seniors at the Philipsburg-Osceola Area High School will likely have a virtual graduation ceremony due to the current coronavirus pandemic.
At the recent school board committee meeting — which was conducted via video conference — high school Principal Justin Hazelton and Superintendent Dr. Gregg Paladina detailed what exactly the district is planning.
“It is unprecedented and it is unfortunate,” Hazelton said. “But we’ve got to do our best to deal with that.”
Hazelton said the district is partnering with Ryan Scaife and Synergy Marketing to produce a virtual graduation video. Filming was scheduled to begin Wednesday with speeches and the musical portions.
“Then next week, we will be filming the actual diploma presentation on (May 20) and we are working right now to schedule small groups of students (to videotape receiving diplomas) to make sure we maintain social distancing and to make sure we follow the guidelines set forth by the governor and the CDC to keep everybody safe,” Hazelton said.
A schedule will soon be sent out to all of the seniors that will say when they need to arrive to film the parts.
Once the video is completed, Hazelton said they have partnered with Super 322 Drive-In located in Woodland and the video will be shown there.
“Every student will get a copy of that video,” Hazelton said.
“We’re all trying to do our best and I think we’ll put (together) something really nice and memorable for these students,” Paladina said.
Paladina said if restrictions in the state are lifted prior to the planned graduation, they would then “have something very nice for them,” as a letter on the district’s website also says they would then “pivot our plans to a traditional graduation ceremony.”
“But right now, I think (the virtual ceremony) is the safest way to go and I appreciate the principals’ hard work and everybody involved — from the senior class adviser to all the staff members,” Paladina said. “Our staff has been working extremely hard ... I’m really proud of the work that they’re doing ... We’re all trying to pull through together.”
Paladina said they hope that they can start the 2020-21 school year in the actual buildings, but they have been planning if that is not possible.
“Let’s hope that we can go back and plan for (the school year) that way,” Paladina said.