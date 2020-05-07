HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported a statewide increase of 310 COVID-19-related deaths Thursday, including one in Elk County, bringing the total to 3,416 deaths in Pennsylvania.
Elk County Coroner Michelle Muccio-Krise said Thursday that the death occurred May 6 at Penn Highlands Elk.
“The decedent was a 91-year-old female who came to Elk County from another county several days before her death and is not a permanent resident of Elk County,” said Muccio-Krise.
Penn Highlands Healthcare officials said Thursday they have no additional information about the Elk County death and questions should be directed to the Department of Health.
“We’re saddened by the news of a death in Elk County,” said PHH via email.
Elk County also reported one additional confirmed case of COVID-19, bringing its total to five.
The number of cases in Clearfield County increased by one Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 22.
Jefferson County’s confirmed number of positive cases remained the same with seven.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is listed at 529, Elk County’s at 197 and Jefferson County’s at 359, according to the Department of Health.
There were an additional 1,070 cases of COVID-19 statewide, bringing the total to 52,915. All those tested positive are either in isolation at home or being treated at a hospital.
“As we prepare to move a number of counties from red to yellow, we need all Pennsylvanians to continue to follow the social distancing and mitigation efforts in place,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, which includes our seniors, those with underlying health issues, our healthcare workers and our first responders. I am proud of the work that Pennsylvanians have done so far, but we cannot stop now, we must continue to take the necessary steps to protect ourselves from COVID-19.”
According to the latest report, Centre County reported three new positive cases, bringing that county’s total to 116 cases and one death.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 10,506 resident cases of COVID-19, and 1,489 cases among employees, for a total of 11,995 at 514 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Out of the total deaths, 2,355 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 3,437 of the total cases are in health care workers.
A total of 209,873 patients have tested negative to date.