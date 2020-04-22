HARRISBURG — The number of positive COVID-19 cases in the region remained the same Wednesday, according to an update from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Clearfield County remains unchanged at 11 cases, Elk County at two, and Jefferson County at three.
The department reported an increase of 58 new deaths among positive cases statewide, bringing the statewide total to 1,622. There were an additional 1,156 cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 35,684. All those tested positive are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.
According to the Wednesday report, Centre County’s total remains unchanged with 76 and one death as a result of COVID-19 was reported for a total of two.
In nursing and personal care homes across the state, there are 5,337 resident cases of COVID-19, and 617 cases among employees, for a total of 5,954 at 407 distinct facilities in 39 counties. Of total deaths, 845 have occurred among residents of nursing or personal care facilities.
A total of 132,323 patients have tested negative in the state to date.