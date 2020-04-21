HARRISBURG — The number of positive COVID-19 cases in the region remained the same Tuesday, according to an update from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Clearfield County remains unchanged at 11 cases, Elk County with two, and Jefferson County with three.
The department, which is continuing to work to increase the types of cases that are being added to the death case counts, reported an increase of 360 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 1,564. There were an additional 1,296 cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 34,528. All those tested positive are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.
According to the Tuesday report, Centre County’s total increased by four for a total of 77. One additional death as a result of COVID-19 was reported for a total of two.Cameron County remains unchanged with one case, and Potter County has remained the same with four reported cases.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 5,026 resident cases of COVID-19, and 572 cases among employees, for a total of 5,598 at 396 distinct facilities in 38 counties. Of total deaths, 796 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
A total of 132,323 patients have tested negative to date.