HARRISBURG — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases remained unchanged for the fourth consecutive day in Clearfield, Jefferson and Elk counties, according to Tuesday’s update from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Clearfield County’s total number of cases remains at 33, while Elk County remains steady at six total cases and Jefferson County remained unchanged with seven cases, the latest update from the state said.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is listed at 820, in Elk County at 242 and in Jefferson County at 423, according to the Department of Health.
To date, the state is reporting 4,624 total deaths, an increase of 119 new deaths.
In the latest update, there are 610 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 63,666.
Statewide, 286,034 patients have tested negative to date.
According to the latest report:
— Clarion County’s number of cases was unchanged, with 24 reported cases now and two deaths.
— Indiana County reported two new cases, with a total of 86 reported cases and four deaths.
— Centre County reports a total of 132 cases and five deaths.
— Cameron County remains the same, with two reported cases.
— Forest County has seven reported cases.
— Potter County remains unchanged with four reported cases.
— McKean County was unchanged with a total of 11 reported cases and one death related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 13,813 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,191 cases among employees, for a total of 16,003 at 557 distinct facilities in 44 counties.