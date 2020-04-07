STATE COLLEGE — Mount Nittany Health welcomes gifts of supplies and food. In the last few weeks, many generous community members have asked if there are ways they can help Mount Nittany Health prepare and respond to COVID-19.
The health system is prepared to address the needs of the community, but welcomes and appreciates gifts from anyone who would like to help during this unprecedented time.
“We are deeply moved by the outpouring of support from our community. Part of what makes our community so special is the way we care for each other in times of crisis and this has been displayed over and over again during this pandemic,” says Kathleen Rhine, president and CEO, Mount Nittany Health. Mount Nittany Health previously announced a COVID-19 Response Fund through Mount Nittany Health Foundation where individuals can donate directly to COVID-19 needs. In addition, the health system has implemented a process for accepting donations of goods.
Donations of personal protective equipment are being accepted, including:
- Powered air-purifying respirators and filters
- N95 masks in unopened containers
- Surgical masks/procedural masks in unopened packaging
- Tyvek suits
Additional items include:
- Clorox/Lysol cleaning wipes
- Hydrogen peroxide or bleach cleaning wipes
- 7 mil clear acetate sheets (9”x12”)
Many have asked about gifts of meals to employees. All gifts of food will be reviewed by Craig Hamilton, executive chef, Mount Nittany Health. Those interested in giving can visit foundation.mountnittany.org and fill out the electronic form. Out of abundance of caution, community members are asked to please not drop off donations at any Mount Nittany Health location on their own. To learn more about how to stay protected and how Mount Nittany Health is preparing and responding to COVID-19, visit mountnittany.org/coronavirus.