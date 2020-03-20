STATE COLLEGE — According to a press release Friday, Mount Nittany Health was informed of two patients who tested presumptive positive for coronavirus within its system. Both individuals are currently at home in isolation. Mount Nittany Health is collaborating with the state Department of Health regarding these cases.
“Our team of expert healthcare providers, staff, and multidisciplinary Preparedness and Response Team have been carefully preparing for this and expecting this day to come,” said Nirmal Joshi, MD, FACP, System Chief Medical Officer, Mount Nittany Health. “As always, the safety of our patients, staff and community remains our highest priority.”
Residents are reminded to take everyday precautions to reduce their risk of COVID-19, including:
- Keep your distance from others who are sick, limit close contact and wash your hands often
- Keep two weeks’ worth of prescription and over-the-counter medicines and other medical supplies, groceries and household goods on hand
- Avoid crowds
- Avoid cruise and non-essential air travel
- Stay home as much as possible to reduce your risk of being exposed
Symptoms of human coronaviruses are often like the common cold and include a cough, fever and shortness of breath. The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Reported illnesses have ranged from people with little to no symptoms to people being severely ill and dying.