Mount Nittany Health announces that beginning this week, all employees, providers, patients and others accessing Mount Nittany Health facilities will be screened before entering.
This new screening process is another measure that Mount Nittany Health is taking to protect patients, staff and community against the spread of COVID-19.
The screening process will include key questions based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Temperature checks will be available.
During the screening, the following questions will be asked. In the last 14 days, have you:
- Had a new onset cough or shortness of breath?
- Been in contact with a patient who tested positive for COVID-10?
- Traveled outside of the US?
- Had a fever?
Screenings at Mount Nittany Medical Center
On Monday, March 23 screening began for individuals accessing the Medical Center through the main entrance. Screenings will take place on Hospital Drive for people accessing the main entrance.
Beginning Tuesday, March 24, all employees, patients, providers and others will be screened before being permitted to enter any entrance of the Medical Center.
All vehicles, except emergency vehicles and patients traveling to the emergency department, will be stopped for a screening, then directed to the right to access any entrance of the Medical Center, including: the main entrance, auditorium entrance, Lance and Ellen Shaner Cancer Pavilion, entrance C, the Shared Services Building, loading dock entrance, parking garage and the cardiac rehabilitation entrance. All traffic will be one-way to access any entrance of the facility, except the ED.
The ED will screen ambulance, Emergency Medical Services personnel and ED patients at the ambulance and ED entrances.
Screenings at all Mount Nittany Health facilities, including Mount Nittany Physician Group
On Wednesday, March 25, screenings will be extended to all employees, providers, patients and others accessing any Mount Nittany Health facility, including all Physician Group and outpatient locations, and Bellefonte Corporate Services. Screenings will take place at the entrances to these locations.
For more information on how to stay protected, and ways that Mount Nittany Health is preparing and responding to COVID-19, visit mountnittany.org/coronavirus.
Visit mountnittany.org to learn more about Mount Nittany Health’s mission to make people healthier.