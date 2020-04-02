STATE COLLEGE — Mount Nittany Health is pleased to announce the new COVID-19 Response Fund, established by Mount Nittany Health Foundation.
Inspired by an outpouring of support from the community, a special fund has been established to support the health system’s work in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. The fund will be used for patient care, including testing, medication, medical supplies and staff support.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to unfold, needs may increase or change. The Mount Nittany Health COVID-19 Response Fund is designed to provide assistance as needs continue to be identified. Gifts can be made online at foundation.mountnittany.org/give (select COVID-19) or by calling The Foundation at 234-6777.
Mount Nittany Health is committed to the health, safety and wellbeing of its patients, staff and community. We are prepared for potential infectious disease outbreaks, whether its measles, flu or new viruses like coronavirus as part of our commitment to prevent disease and ensure a healthy community for all.
We rigorously follow the guidance from the CDC and Pennsylvania Department of Health for screening and testing of patients for COVID-19; ensuring all levels of protection for our patients, staff and community. As the situation continues to evolve, we have taken steps to prepare and protect our community, including limiting visitors in our facilities at Mount Nittany Health, except for special circumstances and rescheduling elective and non-essential services and screenings. We continue to evaluate and will announce further measures as needed with the focus on our community’s health and wellbeing.
A dedicated coronavirus information hotline is available at 231-7111 for general questions from the community, seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
To learn more about ways to stay safe and how Mount Nittany Health is preparing for and responding to COVID-19, please visit mountnittany.org/coronavirus.
Mount Nittany Health, a health system located in State College, Pennsylvania, consists of Mount Nittany Medical Center, a 260-bed acute care facility, and Mount Nittany Physician Group, a staff of more than 170 providers who offer primary and specialty care services at a growing number of offices throughout central Pennsylvania. In addition to providing high quality care, Mount Nittany Health strives to improve the health and wellness of its community through education programs, events and health screenings. Visit mountnittany.org to learn more about Mount Nittany Health’s mission to make people healthier.