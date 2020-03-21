Clearfield County Common Pleas judges Fredric J. Ammerman, president, and Paul Cherry have issued an administrative order yesterday shutting down most court proceedings, and restricts public access to those that remain.
In accordance with the March 18 state Supreme Court order regarding the coronavirus, the administrative order generally closes court facilities to the public at least through April 3.
All court offices — including magisterial district courts — are closed to the public as to non-essential functions. Jury selection scheduled for April 2 has been postponed to April 16 and all trials both jury and non-jury have been postponed.
Essential functions that will remain open include emergency bail review, probation office detentions and bench warrant hearings, juvenile delinquency detention, juvenile emergency shelter and detention hearings, temporary Protection From Abuse hearings, emergency petitions for guardianship, civil mental health reviews, emergency equity civil matters and any pleading or motions.
Sentencing court and motions court will be held next week but it will only be for incarcerated defendants. Those defendants will participate via video teleconferencing and will not be transported to the courthouse, according to Court Administrator F. Cortez “Chip” Bell III.
Only attorneys representing these defendants and pre-approved media representatives will be allowed in the courthouse. No witnesses or family members of defendants or the public will be allowed in the courthouse. Bell said incarcerated defendants who wish to have these witnesses testify at their hearings are having their hearings postponed.