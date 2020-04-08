HARRISBURG — While there were no new confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Clearfield, Elk or Jefferson counties as of noon Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported that there were 1,680 additional positive cases of COVID-19 statewide, bringing the statewide total to 16,239.
All 67 counties in the state now have recorded positive cases of COVID-19. Clearfield County has seven, Elk County has two and Jefferson County has one.
The department also reported 70 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide death total to 310.
All those determined to be positive are either in isolation at home or being treated at a hospital.
Centre County reported two more cases Wednesday, bringing its total to 57.