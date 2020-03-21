Clearfield Mayor Jim Schell declared a disaster emergency at last night’s meeting of the Clearfield Borough Council.
Borough Council also voted to ratify the declaration.
The mayor declared the disaster emergency “because of the severe effects and damage anticipated to be caused by the effect of the COVID-19 Coronavirus in the Borough of Clearfield,” the declaration reads.
Solicitor F. Cortez “Chip” Bell III said the declaration would allow the borough to purchase emergency supplies and services without the having to go through the standard bidding process.
It also makes the borough eligible for state and federal aid if it becomes available, Bell said.
“I’ve been proud of the response of the community,” Schell said.
Schell also encouraged residents to support local businesses, especially restaurants who are struggling during this emergency.
“Small business is the backbone of the nation,” Schell said. “Please don’t forget them.”
Schell also thanked local churches for reinventing themselves and finding ways to serve their parishioners.
With so many churches going online, he said he has been going from church to church online and their watching services during this emergency.
Schell also said Clearfield is blessed with a wealth of outdoor activities one can partake in, and people can also read books and listen to music to pass the time.
He also asked residents to look out for each other especially the elderly.
“We will get through this, we are Americans,” Schell said. “It is in our linage, it is in our bloodlines, we have come back from a lot of tough stuff before.”