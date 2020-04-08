STATE COLLEGE — As an additional measure to protect patients, staff and community members against the spread of COVID-19, Mount Nittany Health is extending its employee masking requirement to patients and visitors at the Medical Center.
All patients and those visitors permitted under special circumstances must wear a mask when accessing the Medical Center. Patients and visitors are encouraged to wear their own masks from home. If needed, masks will be provided by the health system’s screening teams before patients and permitted visitors enter the facility; the masks should be reused as long as possible.
Screening procedures at all entrances and visitor restrictions remain in effect. Mount Nittany Health is committed to the health, safety and wellbeing of its patients, staff and community.
We are prepared for potential infectious disease outbreaks, whether its measles, flu or new viruses like coronavirus as part of our commitment to prevent disease and ensure a healthy community for all. We rigorously follow the guidance from the CDC and Pennsylvania Department of Health for screening and testing of patients for COVID-19; ensuring all levels of protection for our patients, staff and community.
As the situation continues to evolve, we have taken steps to prepare and protect our community, including limiting visitors in our facilities at Mount Nittany Health, except for special circumstances, test collection sites, screening process and rescheduling of all non-essential/elective services.
We continue to evaluate and will announce further measures as needed with the focus on our community’s health and wellbeing. Please visit mountnittany.org/coronavirus for more information.