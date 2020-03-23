Senior Environment Corps
cancels meetingsThe April 6 Clearfield County Senior Environment Corps meeting is canceled due to COVID-19. It is usually held on the first Monday of the month at 10 a.m. at the Community Center in Curwensville.
The May 4 meeting may also be canceled. That will be determined sometime in April.
The normal schedule will tentatively resume for the June 1 meeting. If so, Andy Faust, Master Gardener Area Coordinator, will present info about a new Master Gardener Program in Clearfield County.
GFWC craft show rescheduled
The GFWC Curwensville Woman’s Club has rescheduled their semi-annual Craft Show and Yard Sale to Saturday, May 30. The event which will be open free of charge to the public will be from 9 a.m. –4 p.m. at the Curwensville Community Center (Civic Center). Crafters and vendors will be displaying their crafts and homemade items for sale. Food is available at a nominal fee, including homemade vegetable by the quart or bowl. A yard sale will be set up with items donated by club members and friends. Crafters or vendors may obtain a table for $20 by calling Lois Richards at 592-5525.
Shoe Bank closed
West Branch Area Shoe Bank has been canceled for March 28.