The automobile industry — both locally and nationally — face unique challenges during the global COVID-19 pandemic.
”This is unprecedented,” Tom Dotts, owner of Dotts Motor Company, a Ford dealership in downtown Clearfield, said. “In all my years I have never seen anything like this.”
Gov. Tom Wolf shut down auto sales for six weeks from late March to May 8, but allowed car dealers to keep their service departments open for vehicle repairs.
Both new car dealerships in Clearfield — Dotts Motor Company and C. Classic Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep — experienced a drop-off in vehicle maintenance during the COVID-19 emergency.
Rob Brown of C. Classic said most of the service work they did during the shutdown was for people and businesses deemed essential by the state — such as doctors, nurses, ambulances, Meals on Wheels, etc., but overall the service department was down.
Dotts said they did enough repairs to keep the service department open every day and the work was steady, albeit down overall.
Dotts said they do a lot of work with the state Department of Transportation and with PennDOT being shut down, it also hurt the service department.
With the COVID-19 pandemic, both Dotts and Brown said their dealerships are disinfecting the buildings and vehicles regularly.
Both said every time a vehicle is brought in for service, all the “touch points” such as steering wheel, door handles, etc. are being disinfected at least twice — before the service is started and before the vehicle leaves and goes back to the customer. It is the same whenever a vehicle is given a test drive.
During the shutdown the state did allow for internet car sales.
”We sold quite a few over the internet,” Brown said.
Brown said he is a notary and an e-notary and the only face-to-face contact that was required. If there was a trade-in, Brown said they would have to make sure the vehicle was as described by the customer and switch the license plate.
The most challenging part was usually dealership staff would take an hour to and hour and a half to explain all of the functions of the vehicle, such as the radio, navigation system, Bluetooth, electronics, etc.
”We really couldn’t do that because that requires face-to-face contact within six feet,” Brown said.
Instead, they sent the customer tutorial videos and if the customer wishes, he or she could come in later to get more of an explanation.
Some of the supply of new vehicles have been less than normal because all the car factories in the country shut down due the pandemic. However, both Dotts and Brown said Ford and Chrysler should have their factories up and running shortly.
The issue with the factories was the manufacturers had to install new safety equipment in the factories such as plexiglass screens between the workers to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the factories, Brown said.
Nationwide, car sales are down due to the downturn in the economy, yet Brown and Dotts said this isn’t a bad time to buy a vehicle. Both said automakers are now offering generous incentives and used vehicle prices have declined.
”If you don’t need a car, don’t buy one,” Dotts said. “But if you need a car, it’s actually not a bad time to buy one.”
Brown said there is one silver lining — people have a greater appreciation for local businesses and their community.
“We are all in this together,” Brown said.