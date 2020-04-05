HARRISBURG — As of noon Sunday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 150 additional deaths as a result of COVID-19.
A total of 1,493 new positive cases were reported, bringing the statewide total to 11,510. All those testing positive are either in isolation at home or being treated at a hospital.
Clearfield County’s total COVID-19 cases remain the same at seven. No positive cases have yet been reported in Elk and Jefferson counties — the only two counties in the state with no confirmed cases. Fulton County reported its first positive case Sunday.
A total of 66,261 negative cases were also reported.
Centre County has four new additional cases, bringing its total to 43. Indiana County has four new additional cases, bringing its total to 13.
Clarion County reported one new positive case bringing its total to five.
Potter County remains at three cases.
Forest also has one new positive case, bringing its total to three cases.
Cameron and McKean counties are still reporting just one positive case each.
Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
- Nearly 1 percent are aged 0-4;
- Nearly 1 percent are aged 5-12;
- 1 percent are aged 13-18;
- 8 percent are aged 19-24;
- Nearly 41 percent are aged 25-49;
- Nearly 29 percent are aged 50-64; and
- Nearly 20 percent are aged 65 or older.
Total number of hospitalizations since March 6 is listed at 1,004.
Fifty one percent of those hospitalized are 65 years of age or older, 28 percent, ages 50-64, and 19 percent, ages 25-49.