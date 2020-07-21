BENEZETTE — Grant funds awarded to Benezette Township will be used to improve a stretch of Winslow Hill Road, according to a news release by Gov. Tom Wolf’s office.
The 5.6-mile stretch is the sole access point for the Elk Country Visitor Center and two elk-viewing areas, according to the release. The $2.9 million grant is one of 27 distributed for projects in 23 counties, intended for projects improving safety, mobility and local economies.
Keystone Elk Country Alliance announced last week that the 2020 Elk Expo, held at the center on Winslow Hill each year to kick off elk-viewing season, is canceled this year.
Operations Manager Carla Wehler said she is trying to brainstorm a way for people to support vendors impacted by this unfortunate cancellation.
“The loss of the Elk Expo will have a tremendous economic impact on many businesses,” she said. “More than 120 vendors will be missing out on one more opportunity to sell their products. The financial impact of this lost income will be difficult for many of these vendors to overcome.”
The ECVC has implemented a variety of new measures to sanitize the facility during open and closed hours, and has installed plexiglass barriers, so locals and tourists can feel safe, Wehler said.
“People are out and enjoying Pennsylvania’s outdoor recreational opportunities,” she said. “They are walking our trails and local hiking trails, enjoying being outside.”
The center is still hosting its educational programs outdoors on weekends, Wehler added.
An “archery basics” class was held Saturday, where participants used genesis bows provided by the Pennsylvania Game Commission. Keystone Elk Country Alliance’s “Ladies Day Out” event was held Sunday, offering women the chance to gain outdoor knowledge and experiences.
On Saturday, July 25 at 2 p.m., an “antlers versus horns” class will be held at the center, educating visitors on the difference between the two, what they’re made of and how they grow, according to the ECVC website.
On Sunday, July 26 at 2 p.m., a “PA Furbearers” program will be offered, where those who attend can learn about the creatures and their behaviors.
For more information, visit the ECVC on Facebook or www.elkcountryvisitorcenter.com.