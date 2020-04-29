Area golfers were just starting to see warmer weather come into the region in mid-March and many were dusting off the clubs to get them ready for the 2020 season. But golf courses were one of the many non-essential businesses that were shut down by Gov. Tom Wolf on March 16 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Earlier this week, the Wolf administration announced that golf courses could be reopened on Friday — albeit with certain restrictions to keep golfers safe.
Paul Fischer, who is the club pro at the Philipsburg Elks Lodge and Country Club, said they’ll be putting guidelines in place that have been suggested to them by the Pennsylvania Alliance for Golf.
Instead of two people per cart, Fischer said they will have one person per cart only. Golfers are also asked to plan ahead in terms of payment if possible.
“We’re working on some touchless payment-type stuff,” Fischer said, as options could include phoning in your credit card or putting money on your club shop account.
Tee times can be made starting today by calling the pro shop between 12-4 p.m. at 342-1114 and golfers are asked to show up no sooner than 10 minutes before the scheduled tee time. For the first two weekends, they will require someone in the group to be a member. Non-members are free to book tee times during weekdays.
“We’re currently doing 15 minute intervals on our tee times,” Fischer said. “That’s for safety purposes and to (promote social distancing).”
Social gatherings will not be allowed on the property after a round — gone during this pandemic are the usual post-round handshakes.
“We’re going to get through the first weekend and see where we’re at,” Fischer said. “Like everything for the last two months, it’s ever-changing and evolving ... We’ll get through the first weekend and re-evaluate what we’re doing.”
The pro shop will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day for for cart and green fees only.
“We were officially told the pro shops were not allowed to open for retail sales,” Fischer said. “But that doesn’t mean that the pro shop won’t offer first tee delivery of things — it can be take-out for golf balls.”
In Clearfield, the Clearfield-Curwensville Country Club will have similar restrictions. Board member Brent Miller said there won’t be any carts due to the course being too wet, but when they do, it will probably be limited to one person per cart.
“We’ll probably leave the pins out,” Miller said. “Right now, we don’t have the pins in.”
In order to avoid people reaching down into the hole for the ball, Miller said they’ve raised the cups up. They are also taking the rakes out of the sand traps.
For the time being, CCCC is keeping it members only instead of usually allowing public play on Thursdays and Sundays. The pro shop will be closed, however, those needing items can have staff members bring it out to them.
“Obviously, this is a new thing and I’m sure things will change,” Miller said.