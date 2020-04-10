In the midst of the COVID-19 emergency, the Clearfield County Fair Board is continuing with plans under the assumption this year’s fair will go on as scheduled from Aug. 2-8, according to fair Manager Greg Hallstrom.
“Unfortunately we are in a situation where nobody can give you an answer that is rock solid,” Hallstrom said.
The fair has its Grandstand acts all lined up for the fair. However, all the contracts have not yet been signed so they haven’t announced who they are yet. So far, Hallstrom said none of the acts have canceled.
The COVID-19 emergency has cancelled about a dozen events so far that would have been held at the Driving Park — including weddings, parties and the annual Central PA Sportsmen’s Show in March. Like many businesses, organizations and individuals, Hallstrom said the COVID-19 emergency has negatively affected the fair board financially.
Because of the COVID-19 emergency, the fair office is closed and staff have to work from home. The fair board also rents out space in the offseason and many people store their motorhomes and fishing boats there. With fishing season starting suddenly during the pandemic, people want their boats and motorhomes out of storage.
Many of the large items in storage are unable to be removed unless another items just as large, if not larger, is also moved before it. To keep people from congregating at the Driving Park to pick up their items, the staff had to do a lot of coordination to get the pickups scheduled and they had to do everything electronically because of the office closure. Usually they have three weeks to plan all this out — this year they had three days.
“It’s been difficult,” Hallstrom said.