HARRISBURG — Elk County reported one new positive COVID-19 case Sunday, bringing the county’s total to three, according to an update from the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Clearfield County, with 11 cases, and Jefferson County, with four cases, remain unchanged.
The number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is listed at 383, 147 in Elk County and 297 in Jefferson County.
Today, the state is reporting 1,550 confirmed deaths in Pennsylvania.
There were an additional 1,116 cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 41,165. All those tested positive are either in isolation at home or being treated at a hospital.
“As we see the number of new COVID-19 cases continuously change across the state that does not mean we can stop practicing social distancing,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families and our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but others. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders.”
According to the Sunday report, Centre County’s total is 81 cases and one death as a result of COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 6,813 resident cases of COVID-19, and 822 cases among employees, for a total of 7,635 at 431 distinct facilities in 40 counties. Out of total deaths, 952 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
A total of 157,428 patients have tested negative in the state to date.