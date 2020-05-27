FALLS CREEK — The Clearfield-Jefferson Counties Regional Airport Authority recently gave DuBois Regional Airport Manager Bob Shaffer authorization to move forward with work if an award of $1.9 million through the CARES Act is received before June’s meeting.
Last month, with the funds the airport will receive through the CARES Act, Shaffer recommended the authority pay off the mortgage in the amount of $95,360.56 and project line of credit of $178,125 and an estimated payroll from Jan. 20, 2020 until year 2023 for 4 3/4 months in the amount of $1,674,863.36.
Shaffer said this would allow the airport to save money from expenses to have funds available with which it could look at projects like hangar renovations, restaurant additions and replacing fuel trucks. Once the renovations were complete, they showed what revenue they would generate from them.
With regard to the projects the airport has underway currently, it will still get the $150,000 allotted annually for them. The terminal project currently underway will be 100 percent covered by the grant for this fiscal year, but the projects going forward will require a 2.5 percent local share.
The authority also gave authorization for Shaffer to open three new savings accounts to accommodate CARES Act funds and the changing of funds that will be required to take best advantage of that money.
In April, it was announced that the airport received an award of $1.9 million through an application for campus enhancement and improvement projects. The Federal Aviation Administration and Pennsylvania Department of Transportation allocated funds to the airport for use toward plans for improvements and additions to the airport.