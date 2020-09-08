DuBOIS — The DuBois Continuum of Care Community has reported four new confirmed resident cases of COVID-19 and seven new confirmed staff cases of COVID as of Sunday, according to a notification letter to family members posted on their website.
The DuBois Nursing Home reported a cumulative total of 22 confirmed resident cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday. There are two residents with new onset of respiratory symptoms within a 72-hour period.
In addition, the cumulative total of confirmed staff cases of COVID-19 cases is 14 as of Sunday. There is one staff member with new onset of respiratory symptoms within a 72-hour period.
The DuBois Village reports zero confirmed resident cases of COVID-19 to date and zero confirmed staff cases of COVID-19 to date.
“As our nation, commonwealth and local community continue to weather the coronavirus pandemic, we believe it is extremely important that accurate communication occur,” said Executive Director Lori Jamison. “We are doing what we can to limit the spread of COVID-19 within the facility.”
Jamison stated that the Continuum of Care is taking the steps based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the local Health Department and Emergency Management Agencies to reduce the spread and impact of COVID-19
Due to government privacy requirements, Jamison said they cannot divulge specific information about the individuals who have tested positive or have symptoms of COVID-19.
Anyone with questions regarding a family member should contact the facility.