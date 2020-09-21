DuBOIS — The DuBois Nursing Home now has a cumulative total of 64 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including residents and staff, according to its website update on Saturday, Sept. 19.
In an update provided by the DuBois Continuum of Care Saturday, the nursing home reported that the cumulative total of confirmed resident cases of COVID-19 is 39. They reported one new new resident with new onset of respiratory symptoms within a 72-hour period.
The cumulative total for confirmed staff cases at the nursing home is 25. There are two new staff with new onset of respiratory symptoms within a 72-hour period.
There are no COVID-related deaths being reported by the nursing home.
The DuBois Village is still reporting zero confirmed resident cases of COVID-19 and zero staff cases of COVID-19.
The nursing home is actively monitoring their residents and employees for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and are working with local and state health departments, said DuBois Continuum of Care Executive Director Lori Jamison in a previously published report.
She said the nursing home is also in close contact and has utilized resources available through the Regional Response Health Collaboration Program. The Infection Prevention Team, working with Allegheny Healthcare System, under Act 24 was recently in the facility.
Jamison said the staff members continue to follow the CDC’s recommendations to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19. These include strict hand-washing procedures and utilizing Personal Protective Equipment per the guidelines.
Due to government privacy requirements, the nursing home cannot divulge specific information about the individuals who have tested positive or have symptoms of COVID-19. The new reporting requirements will not replace normal communication regarding changes in resident condition. Facility staff will continue to contact family members directly with any resident changes in condition including symptoms of COVID-19, according to the DuBois Continuum of Care website.