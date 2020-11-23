DuBOIS — DuBois Central Catholic will begin remote learning today through at least Friday, Dec. 4.
“Choosing to go to remote learning was a very difficult decision,” said Gretchen Caruso, president of DCC. “I believe there is no substitute for in-person instruction. That being said, I have a duty to keep my students, faculty, and staff safe. With the current COVID numbers rising daily and the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, I felt it was time to take a step back and remove the potential for an outbreak at DCC. I look forward to returning to in-person instruction when I feel the school atmosphere is safer for all. We do hope to return to school for in-person instruction on Monday, Dec. 7.”
DCC students will continue the same schedule as if they were in school, beginning at 8 a.m. Students will be able to interact with the faculty until 2:45 p.m. Faculty will be available to answer emails and phone calls until 4 p.m. each day.
According to Carol Bernat, elementary principal and Karrie Miller, middle school/high school principal, “Our students practiced live instruction cyber days three times in the past month to prepare for remote instruction. During that time, we were able to correct a couple of minor issues. The students and staff are fully prepared for lessons to continue without missing a beat.”