HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed there are 560 additional positive cases of COVID-19 and five new deaths as of midnight Thursday, March 26, bringing the statewide total to 1,687 in 48 counties.
There were no new cases found in Clearfield or Cambria counties. Clearfield is listed at two cases and Cambria has one. Centre County has a total of nine reported cases.
The statewide total number of deaths is now at 16. All those listed as positive are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.
“Our notable increase in cases over the past few days indicate we need everyone to take COVID-19 seriously,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvanians have a very important job right now: stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We have seen case counts continue to increase and the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home.”
Statewide, there are 1,687 cases of COVID-19 reported from commercial, hospital and state labs. There are 16,441 patients who have tested negative, and 16 total deaths. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.
All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide at least through April 6.