HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Monday confirmed there are 1,470 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 12,980 in 65 counties.
Clearfield County’s total COVID-19 cases remain at seven. Elk and Jefferson counties are the only counties among 67 in the state with no confirmed cases yet.
The department also reported 12 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 162, and 70,874 negative cases. All those testing positive are either in isolation at home or being treated at a hospital.
Centre County has one additional case, bringing its total to 44. Indiana County has four new additional cases, bringing its total to 17.
Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
- Nearly 1 percent are aged 0-4;
- Nearly 1 percent are aged 5-12;
- 1 percent are aged 13-18;
- 8 percent are aged 19-24;
- Nearly 41 percent are aged 25-49;
- Nearly 29 percent are aged 50-64; and
- Nearly 20 percent are aged 65 or older.
Total number of hospitalizations since March 6 is listed at 1,004.
Fifty one percent of those hospitalized are 65 years of age or older, 28 percent, ages 50-64, and 19 percent, ages 25-49.