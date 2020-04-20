HARRISBURG — Jefferson County reported one new positive COVID-19 case Monday, bringing its total to three, according to an update from the Pennsylvania Department of Health on Monday. Clearfield, with 11 cases, and Elk, with two, remained the same.
The department, which is continuing to work to increase the types of cases that are being added to the death case counts, reported an increase of 92 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 1,204. There were an additional 948 cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 33,232. All those tested positive are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.
“As we start to see the number of new COVID-19 cases decrease across the state that does not mean we can stop practicing social distancing,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families and our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but others. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders.”
According to the Monday report:
- Clarion County remained unchanged with 18 reported cases and one death as a result of the coronavirus.
- Centre County’s total remains at 73. There has been one COVID-19-related death in Centre County.
- Cameron County remains unchanged with one case
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 4,689 resident cases of COVID-19, and 504 cases among employees, for a total of 5,193 at 374 distinct facilities in 35 counties. Out of total deaths, 682 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
A total of 129,720 patients have tested negative to date.