DuBOIS — Although the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the tri-county area remains relatively low compared to other parts of Pennsylvania, Dr. Shaun Sheehan, leader of the Penn Highlands Healthcare COVID-19 Task Force, says the system’s testing supply is adequate.
“I just want to emphasize that there are other ways to get tested beyond Penn Highlands Healthcare,” Sheehan said at a weekly teleconference. “I honestly don’t know what all of those ways are, but I can tell you that there are other providers that are not aligned with the health system that use different laboratories that are able to do testing.”
Sheehan said PHH has been good stewards of the testing kits.
“We have slowly expanded the criteria for those who can get tests in an effort to try and walk a fine line of providing as many tests available to our communities, without becoming in danger of running out for our inpatient facilities,” said Sheehan.
In general, a person must have symptoms such as a cough, shortness of breath and fever.
“I know there are some other manifestations out there that many of you have read about, but those are the consistent ones,” said Sheehan. “You have to become symptomatic. Next, if you are a healthcare worker or a public servant such as a police officer or a paramedic and become symptomatic, we want to make sure that you get tested as well.”
A couple of weeks ago, Sheehan said PHH expanded its testing criteria to include those with the primary symptoms who also have chronic lung conditions — such as asthma and COPD, in addition to those who are over the age of 65 and anyone receiving active chemotherapy who develops symptoms.
If patients have symptoms of COVID-19, they should call their primary care providers/family doctors. Anyone without a primary care provider/family doctor, can call the Penn Highlands Call Center at 814-375-6644 from 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Care for COVID-19 is similar to every other illness: Stay home, isolate oneself from others, drink plenty of fluids and take over-the-counter medications to relieve symptoms. The course of action will not change with a positive test result.