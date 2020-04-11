GRAMPIAN — Patriot Safety & Health Services, Grampian will be offering COVID-19 IgG and IgM rapid tests used for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in blood, serum or plasma.
The COVID-19 rapid test is an initial screening test and is not a laboratory analyzed COVID-19 test. The test is administered by a medical professional and takes approximately 30 minutes. Results are available in 10 minutes.
According to company President Kim Hepfer, “The tests are serological, meaning they identify the presence of antibodies in a person’s blood. They differ considerably from the molecular testing that is currently in use under emergency use authorization by Food and Drug Administration-approved labs and drive-through testing sites.”
Rapid tests show whether a person has developed antibodies to SARS-CoV-2. The test results show the person likely came into contact with the virus and either have it, or have already recovered from it.
Hepfer said, “This is not a confirmation test, it is a screening. Nor should it be used as a sole diagnosis. A confirmation test is the molecular test that actually detect the presence of viral DNA in the blood stream.”
She said antibody tests are important.
“Antibody tests show whether a person has been exposed to the COVID-19 virus and whether or not they show lasting immunity to the disease,” Hepfer said. “They could provide researchers with information on the spread and scope of infections. The implications are, depending on test results the person may be able to go back to work and resume a normal life if they know their immune status. It is very likely many people already have been infected with the coronavirus without knowing it, due to a lack of symptoms.”
March 16, the U.S. government took an unprecedented step towards access to Coronavirus disease testing by allowing developers of certain tests to commercialize the products in the U.S. without a requirement for FDA approval or emergency use authorization.
Hepfer said Patriot will be utilizing a scheduling website for patients to select a date and time. “We will not be accepting walk-ins or phoned in appointments. Once a date and time has been selected, the website will take them through a secure credit card process. They will then receive a confirmation email about their appointment. The email will inform them what to expect and what safety precautions they will be required to follow. It is extremely important for everyone to follow the safety precautions we have put in place, not only for our staff but for the patients as well.”
She said the company will be utilizing a box trailer for the testing process. “We will have barriers in place and are only permitting one patient at a time in the trailer. Each patient will need to fill out three short forms. The test is a simple finger stick similar to that of a home blood glucose test. Once a test is started, the person being tested will receive a timer and be instructed to wait in their vehicle until their test is ready to be read, approximately 10 minutes. When the time goes off, the person will then return to the trailer to receive their results and specific handouts to help interpret the results and how they can help stop the spread of the virus.”
Hepfer said she is unsure of the date testing will begin. “At this point I do not have an exact day that we will be starting the testing. The box trailer arrived recently and has been disinfected.”
Hepfer said additional information is available on the company’s website, http://patriotsafety.us/covid-19.