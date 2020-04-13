HARRISBURG — No new positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in Clearfield, Elk and Jefferson counties as of noon Monday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Clearfield County has nine cases while Elk County and Jefferson County held at two cases each.
The Department of Health also confirmed that there were 1,366 additional positive cases of COVID-19 statewide, bringing the statewide total to 24,199. There were 17 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide death total to 524. All those diagnosed positive are either in isolation at home or being treated at a hospital.
Indiana County reported three new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 43. Centre County had no additional cases, holding at 70.
Clarion County had one new positive case for a total of 16 cases.
McKean County reported an additional case and now has three total positive COVID-19 cases.
Forest and Cameron counties remained unchanged, with five and one, respectively.
There are 105,593 individuals who have tested negative to date.
“COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in Pennsylvania, and even though the daily increases are not exponential, now is not the time to become complacent,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families, our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but other people as well. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders.”
Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.
All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide through the remainder of the academic year. Currently the entire state is under a stay-at-home order.