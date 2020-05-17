HARRISBURG — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Clearfield, Jefferson and Elk counties remained the same over the weekend, according to Sunday’s update from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Clearfield County total number of cases remains at 33, while Elk County remains steady at six total cases and Jefferson County remained unchanged with seven cases, the latest update from the state said.
Elk County is the only of the three counties to report a death to date as a result of COVID-19.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is listed at 781, in Elk County at 235 and in Jefferson County at 409, according to the Department of Health.
To date, the state is reporting 4,418 total deaths, an increase of 15.
In the latest update, there are 623 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 62,234.
Statewide 270,670 people have tested negative to date.
According to the latest report, Centre County reported three new cases, bringing that county’s total to 131 cases and six deaths.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 13,447 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,091 cases among employees, for a total of 15,447 at 558 facilities.
For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.