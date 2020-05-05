HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania Department of Health officials Tuesday reported 554 new deaths attributed to COVID-19 statewide. The deaths have occurred over the past two weeks and have come to light as a result of continued efforts to reconcile data from various sources, officials said.
The total number of COVID-19-related deaths in Pennsylvania is now listed at 3,012.
There were an additional 865 cases of COVID-19 statewide, bringing the total to 50,957. All those tested positive are either in isolation at home or being treated at a hospital.
Locally, the number of COVID-19 cases in Clearfield, Elk and Jefferson counties remains unchanged, according to Tuesday’s update.
Clearfield County’s number of confirmed cases is at 21, Elk County’s at four and Jefferson County has a total of six.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is listed at 503, Elk County’s at 190 and Jefferson County’s at 348, according to the Department of Health.
“As we prepare to move a number of counties from red to yellow, we need all Pennsylvanians to continue to follow the social distancing and mitigation efforts in place,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, which includes our seniors, those with underlying health issues, our healthcare workers and our first responders. I am proud of the work that Pennsylvanians have done so far, but we cannot stop now, we must continue to take the necessary steps to protect ourselves from COVID-19.”
According to the latest report, Centre County also reported one new positive case, bringing that county’s total to 106 cases and one death as a result of COVID-19.