Clearfield County Commissioners are divided regarding Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers’ weekend statement that he will not prosecute any local business that defies Gov. Tom Wolf’s shutdown orders that were issued in March to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
Sayers said Saturday that any local business that wishes to reopen will not be prosecuted by his office as long as they follow CDC guidelines relating to social distancing and cleanliness.
Clearfield County is currently in the “Yellow Phase” of Wolf’s plan to reopen the state — but no timeline of when the county will be moved to “Green Phase” has been announced. Non-essential businesses like restaurants, bars, salons and barber shops are still not permitted to open under the yellow phase.
“I cannot in good conscience continue to allow the rights of the people of Clearfield County to be infringed upon,” Sayers said in his statement. “People should be free to choose if they want to go somewhere or stay home, and from which store they wish to buy from, instead of being forced to certain locations because of the unchecked decision of two individuals.”
Sayers did say his office cannot intervene, however, if a state agency revokes a license as the result of an early reopening.
Commissioners John Sobel and Tony Scotto support Sayers’ decision.
“I do agree with (Sayers’) action. I believe that we have reached the point in time where we have to find the right balance between protecting our citizens from harm as best as we can, but yet also start reopening the economy in a more rapid fashion than we have been,” Sobel said.
Sobel said he has three reasons for feeling the way he does: a “wrecked economy” will see long term negative effects on the health of Americans; a damaged economy will damage the public health system; and rural communities depend on services provided by small business, and if those businesses are lost, many of those services will never return and the quality of life will be affected.
Commissioner Tony Scotto agreed.
“Nobody wants to prohibit people from their livelihood,” Scotto said. “I do still think that business owners must still take precautions, and think hard if they wish to disobey the Governor’s orders.
“Besides licenses from the state, they have to think about not being covered from COVID-19 exposure. Insurance companies would deny coverage if patrons contract the virus from their establishment, especially if the state is not allowing the business to open,” Scotto said. “There are many factors to consider, and while I am happy the DA wouldn’t prosecute, the state still has the authority to rescind a business’s license.”
Commissioner Dave Glass disagreed with his fellow commissioners and Sayers.
“I understand the frustration and economic pain felt by so many in our area. I have many friends and family suffering with this. But I also understand the danger this virus represents. I have close relatives affected by it in another state,” Glass said. He added that while he respects Sayers, he also supports the idea of a phased reopening. He said it also sets a dangerous precedent to ignore a governor’s executive order, especially during a declared emergency.
“This order was reviewed by two Supreme Courts and was upheld each time,” Glass said.
Despite Clearfield County’s low number of positive coronavirus cases, Glass wants it to stay that way. As of Monday, the county had 25 positive cases for coronavirus and no deaths.
“The relative lack of cases locally thus far is a blessing,” Glass said. “However, there’s no vaccine and no proven treatment. We could easily get a ‘spike’ in cases down the line, and it’s important that we remain vigilant and continue to take steps to protect ourselves and each other.
“We just moved to ‘yellow’ phase. We can definitely see light at the end of the tunnel,” Glass added.
Wolf issued a terse response to local and county leaders across the commonwealth like Sayers who in the past few days have stated they will either not prosecute violators or they will open their businesses.
According to Wolf, businesses that open prematurely risk losing health department certificates, liquor licenses, certificates of occupancy and more.
“By opening before the evidence suggests you should, you are taking undue risks with the safety of your customers,” Wolf said Monday. “That is not only morally wrong. It’s also very bad business.”
Wolf added that businesses will also likely find themselves uninsured because “insurance does not cover things that happen to businesses breaking the law.”
Sobel said he thinks Wolf’s phasing plan is no longer needed.
“We are a lot smarter about how to deal with the coronavirus than we were a month and a half ago. I don’t believe our business people or citizens will throw caution to the wind,” Sobel said. “I believe we can’t just hold in place anymore. Americans have basic common sense and they will figure it out. We always have no matter the challenge.”