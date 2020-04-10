Curwensville Area High School’s art Instructor Sue Lemmo said the sewing skills she learned as a child from her mother, grandmother and from her high school home economics classes at Clearfield Area High School are currently serving her well.
The Clearfield resident said she has been making cloth face masks for weeks, even before the Center for Disease Control suggested anyone who is going out into the public wear a mask to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
“In early March I saw the need for masks and I started making them for family members who are high-risk and those who are working the health field and it took off from there,” she said.
Lemmo did not have a pattern in her files but searched sites online until she located one she liked.
“The mask design I like is a little more work to make but it provides a bit more coverage for the wearer and it’s sturdier.” Lemmo said she also required the mask be easy to wash and dry.
She said said she is unsure how long it takes her to fabricate and sew each mask. “I set it up like an assembly line. I go through the steps,” Lemmo noted.
Lemmo reported mailing out a number of masks to family members some of whom are working in New York City and Washington D.C. where the virus is currently more prevalent.
After she completed masks for her family members, Lemmo began making them for the local community. She saw a Facebook post from Rescue Hose & Ladder Co.’s ambulance service stating they were seeking face masks.
“Then I saw they had gotten enough masks for their staff but were serving as a collection site and looking for more to distribute to other EMS services. I made 50 for that group,” she explained.
She also sewed masks for the staff at Herring Veterinary Service after learning of their need from a friend who has a relative that works there.
Lemmo estimates she has cut out and sewn more than 130 masks. She said sewing is not the difficult part it is finding the cotton material and the elastic that keeps the mask securely on the face.
“Elastic is backordered many places through May. I am now using double bias tape in place of the elastic,” she noted. Lemmo said she went through sewing items left to her by her mother and her grandmother to help get enough supplies to make masks. “I inherited a lot of their things. My mother was a child of the Great Depression, she never threw anything away if there was life in it.”
Lemmo said she wanted to help people and sewing masks is a way she is able to do that.
“A lot of people are doing things to help,” Lemmo said. “That is important. I’m not a doctor or a nurse and I don’t drive a truck but I can sew and I can make masks.”
When she is not sewing masks, Lemmo is teaching enrichment classes to Curwensville Area High School students.