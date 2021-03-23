PENFIELD — A 23-year-old Clearfield woman is facing numerous charges for allegedly trespassing and causing damage to several cabins at Parker Dam State Park on March 15, according to a criminal complaint filed at the DuBois Magistrate office.
On Monday, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Parker Dam State Park complex, charged Maggie Lynn Naddeo, of Turnpike Avenue, Clearfield, with four felony counts of criminal trespass — breaking into structure; indecent exposure; criminal mischief –damage property; disorderly conduct hazardous and making repairs/sell/etc. offensive weapons, all misdemeanors; criminal trespass, public drunkenness, scattering rubbish upon land/stream, violating government traffic rules, violation of rules on commonwealth property (three counts), all summaries.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, a DCNR ranger was in a marked vehicle patrolling the cabin area at Parker Dam at 10:27 a.m. on March 15 when he saw a vehicle parked at the overnight facility of cabin 7 which was currently not rented. The ranger pulled into the parking area of cabin 7 and saw an unoccupied silver Volkswagen car, with the engine running, the headlights on and a variety of unusual items scattered between the vehicle and the front door of cabin 7, including a lighter, loose papers, a small electrical cord and a pair of women’s underwear that were frozen solid. No one was visible in the cabin area at that time.
The ranger contacted Clearfield County Control and found the vehicle to be registered to Naddeo. While speaking with county control, the park manager arrived on scene, the affidavit said.
At 10:35 a.m., the park manager yelled for the ranger, who exited his vehicle and saw a woman, later identified as Naddeo, nude, with blood visible and lacerations on both of her legs, the affidavit said. Naddeo was reportedly standing about 30 feet from the rear of the ranger’s vehicle by cabin 8. The ranger immediately notified county control and requested EMS.
The ranger asked Naddeo questions related to her safety, offered to get her a blanket and encouraged her to come to his vehicle to get warm, the affidavit said. Naddeo reportedly remained on the grass near cabin 8 and the access road to cabin 7 for most of the ranger’s initial contact with her despite his encouragement for her to enter his vehicle for heat, safety and first aid.
Naddeo reportedly would not answer questions by the ranger as to her name, what happened, if someone was trying to hurt her or if she hurt herself, the affidavit said. When Naddeo did try and speak, she made sounds more often than intelligible words. She reportedly appeared in a state of panic by looking around frantically, she was involuntarily twitching and erratically moving. She was asked if anyone was trying to hurt her and she replied, “no,” the affidavit said.
The affidavit said Naddeo began backing away and then walking away from the ranger’s vehicle and down the cabin 7 access road. The ranger reportedly told her to stop and restated that he wanted to help her and that he needed to get her somewhere safe. Naddeo then reportedly screamed and ran toward the Cabin Road. The ranger pursued her on foot and continued to tell her to stop and that he wanted to help her.
Naddeo reportedly ran to the parking area of Cabin 13 and entered a black Honda, the affidavit said. Naddeo gained access into the vehicle through the rear driver side passenger door and then closed the door behind her. As she was attempting to lock the door, the ranger arrived at the vehicle and opened the door and used his left leg to keep the door open.
As the ranger continued to tell Naddeo to stop and to come out of the vehicle, Naddeo began reaching into the front passenger area of the vehicle. In fear of what she was reaching for and her current duress, the ranger grabbed Naddeo by her left wrist, placed one handcuff on her left wrist, pulled her left arm to remove her from the vehicle and was able to place the other handcuff on her right wrist, according to the affidavit.
Naddeo was escorted to the patrol vehicle and she was placed in the rear passenger area, where she was provided with a jacket that was found in her vehicle. Naddeo reportedly stated, “they are after me.” When asked who, she reportedly said, “I don’t know.” The ranger tried to keep Naddeo in a calm state of mind until the Bennetts Valley EMS unit arrived at the scene at 10:50 a.m., the affidavit said.
EMS alerted the ranger that Naddeo stated that she might have had a month-old baby with her, the affidavit said. Park staff initiated a search of the cabin colony and surrounding area in search of an infant. County control was also contacted and asked to send a unit to Naddeo’s residence for a welfare check into the whereabouts and safety of the infant and child services was contacted. At 11:10 a.m., county control confirmed that the child was safe and in the custody of child services. EMS was clear from the scene with Naddeo at 11:13 a.m.
According to the affidavit, a check of cabin 7 showed no damage to the cabin, although various items were found on the ground and porch of the cabin, including the women’s underwear and cord. A check of cabin 8 reportedly showed damage to the screen frame on the front window. A check of cabin 9 showed various items in the entryway threshold. Cabins 10 and 11 also showed various damage, police said. A full check of the remaining cabins and facilities in the cabin area was completed at 1:35 p.m. and showed no further damage or disturbances.
Naddeo has a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 16.