The Clearfield Area School District’s free lunch and breakfast program continues to gain participants but they are hoping to add more, Food Service Administrator Jeff Kavelak said Monday.
The district is offering all children and teens aged 18 and younger a free lunch and breakfast five days a week while school is out during the COVID-19 emergency.
When it started last Tuesday, the program had 134 participants, on Friday it was up to 240, Kavelak said.
‘It’s been a gradual increase each day,” Kavelak said.
Kavelak said they could easily serve double that amount.
“Hopefully it picks up even more this week,” he said.
He said each lunch includes a fruit and vegetable and a milk and a choice of an entire. For example they often have ham and cheese, or turkey and cheese or sandwiches or maybe an Italian hoagie.
They also have a peanut butter and jelly sandwich bundles and a yogurt basket and chef salads. Each vehicle leaves the school with a variety of meals and each vehicle will stop at two locations.
If food starts to get low at a location, the workers or volunteers will call the school and they will send more food out to them, Kavelak said.
The Joseph and Elizabeth Shaw Public Library and the Clearfield Driving Park behind the grandstand locations are probably the most popular locations. Kavelak he said the location in Frenchville has also been doing very well. He said the Hyde Fire Company and the Edgewood Apartment locations have steadily increased their numbers and the Lawrence Park Village and the Bigler YMCA locations have been holding steady. The Glen Richey location has been up and down depending on the day.
Kavelak said weather seems to have an impact on how many lunches they distribute, as they tend to distribute less lunches when the weather is bad.
The Goshen Township and the Woodland locations give out the least amount of meals but Kavelak said they will continue to have meals at all of their locations because people have come to expect them there.
“It’s been busy but so far so good,” Kavelak said. “The people who come are very appreciative.”
Kavelak said the school district hasn’t had any difficulty acquiring food, but the paper bags to put the meals in are in short supply — so they have begun to use more plastic bags.
“The staff has done a great job,” Kavelak said.
He said there is a crew of five or six who prepare the lunches at the Jr./Sr. high school and the district uses its vehicles and maintenance staff to transport the meals to the various locations.
Four of the prep workers will also go out and help distribute the food while two stay behind at the school and prepare for the next days meals.
Kavelak said they will also have a couple of “emergency runners” at the school to bring more food to the locations if need be.
“Joanne Kolesar, the cafeteria manager here at the high school, has been very instrumental in making sure things are running smoothly in the kitchen,” Kavelak said.
The Salvation Army also provides volunteers and a vehicle to distribute meals at the library and the Driving Park.
“We are grateful to the Salvation Army for calling us and volunteering to help,” Kavelak said.
If their numbers continue to increase, Kavelak said they might have to add more staff. But because of social distancing, they try to keep less than five or six people together when working.
In these uncertain times it can be difficult to plan how things will go in the future, Kavelak said.
“We are taking it one day at a time, it’s all that we can do,” Kavelak said.
The lunches will be available Monday through Friday, the locations and times are as follows:
- 11-11:30 a.m. — Lawrence Park Village, 1053 Park Avenue Ext. Clearfield; Edgewood Apartments, Valley View Drive, Clearfield; Bible Tabernacle, 521 Main Street Woodland; Goshen Township Building, 116 Knobs Road; Joseph and Elizabeth Shaw Public Library, 1 S. Front Street.
- 12-12:30 p.m. — Glen Richey Fire Hall, 86 Firehouse Road, Glen Richey; Hyde Fire Hall, 1618 Washington Avenue; Bigler YMCA, 61 Walker Road, Bigler; St. Marys Catholic Church, 64 St. Marys Lane, Frenchville; and behind the Grandstand at the Clearfield Driving Park, 5615 Park Street, Clearfield.